APNU+AFC appeals petition decision

More than a month after losing a petition which sought to invalidate the national recount of ballots cast following the contentious announcement of last year’s General Elections results, the opposition APNU+AFC has filed an appeal.

They are contending among other things that Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire SC erred in law in ruling that Section 22 of the Elections Law (Amendment) Act 2000 and Order 60 made thereunder were not in violation of the Constitution.

They also complain that the judge ought not to have ordered the Statements of Poll (SoPs) and Statements of Recount (SoRs) generated from the Elections to be lodged with the Registrar of the Supreme Court.