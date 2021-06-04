Canefield man dead, another injured after National Psychiatric Hospital attack

A Canefield, East Canje Berbice man was killed, while another from the same village was injured following a recent attack in the National Psychiatric Hospital.

Ryan Satesh Sunthgolam, 41, of Lot 128 East Canefield, East Canje Berbice, was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was shortly after pronounced dead on arrival. Injured was Steve Lionel Roberts, 38, of Canefield, East Canje Berbice.

Regional Chairman David Armogan yesterday told Stabroek News that the matter was reported to the police and an investigation is ongoing. According to him, one patient pulled out a window and grill mesh, which he used to inflict the injuries on Sunthgolam.