Eighteen years for man who raped, impregnated child

Damon Assanah called “Devil” has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for raping a 13-year-old girl whom he also impregnated back in 2015.

At his sentencing hearing yesterday afternoon, Justice Brassington Reynolds pointed out to an expressionless Assanah that though he sought to plead for the court’s mercy, it did not assist when considering that he refused to express any remorse for his actions.

Despite the jury’s verdict, Assanah continues to maintain his innocence, which his attorney Ravindra Mohabir said he should be entitled to do, considering that he has a right to an appeal.