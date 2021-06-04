Flood woes worsen in regions seven, eight

The number of people affected by flooding in Region Seven is increasing daily, according to its Chairman Kenneth Williams, who noted that the situation has significantly worsened over the past 24 hours as persons are now being forced to evacuate their homes due to rising water levels.

Days of torrential downpours have caused rivers and creeks to overflow in the hinterland regions and have left homes, farms, shops, and mining pits, located close to a river or creek, inundated. According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), over 6,000 persons have been affected countrywide. Assessments for regions seven and eight are yet to be conducted.