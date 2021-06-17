CDC says 36,000 households impacted by floods

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday said that just over 36,000 households from 300 communities countrywide have been affected by flooding.

This disclosure was made by the CDC’s Senior Response Officer, Captain Salim October during a virtual stakeholder meeting held to fully activate the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC). According to October, since May 18th, the CDC has received reports that 36,083 households in total have been affected by the flooding countrywide.

In Region Six, 12, 391 households are affected while 7,166 have been affected in Region Three; 6,040 in Region Nine; 2,825 in Region One; 2,535 in Region Four; 1,084 in Region Two; 1,791 in Region Ten; 920 in Region Five; 819 in Region Seven and 512 in Region Eight.