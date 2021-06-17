USAID donates US$30,000 for flood relief here

Having seen the “profound impact” of recent floods on communities across Guyana, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) recently donated US$30,000 ($6.2m) to the Guyana Red Cross Society and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Of the total, US$15,000 will go towards the Red Cross for hampers for distribution to persons in hard-hit areas and the rest will be used by the CDC for the transporting of relief items.

The announcement was made yesterday by USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean’s Regional Representative Clinton White during a press engagement at the Duke Lodge, Duke Street Kingston.

Also at the briefing was US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch.