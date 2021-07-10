Flood waters receding in most of the affected areas – CDC

While the seasonal rains are predicted to continue for a while longer, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday reported that flood waters have “significantly” receded in several affected communities around the country.

This development has allowed several residents who were being housed at shelters across the country, to begin returning to their homes.

In an update issued on Friday, the CDC said water has receded from most of the coastal regions including regions One, Two, Three, and Four, with no new reports of flooding. However regional officials in each of these regions will continue to monitor the situation.