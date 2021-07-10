Cop to stand trial for alleged rape of child

Michael Kendall, the police officer who was charged with the rape of a child, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the offence before a judge and jury.

Kendall was committed via paper committal proceedings by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The police officer and another, Eion Franklin, were first arraigned before Isaacs-Marcus who granted them bail after they denied the crime. It is alleged that on December 3, 2020, they engaged in sexual activities with the child.

The $300,000 bail which Kendall was placed on was transferred for the High Court proceedings and as a result he is still out on bail.