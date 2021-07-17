‘Devil’ appeals child rape conviction, 18-year sentence

Damon Assanah, also known as ‘Devil,’ who has been sentenced to 18 years for raping a 13-year-old girl whom he also impregnated, is appealing his conviction and the sentence, which he contends is too severe.

In a notice of appeal lodged with the Guyana Court of Appeal, Assanah, through his attorney Tiffany Jeffrey-Durant, is advancing that the verdict was unreasonable and that the sentence imposed was “manifestly excessive” and “too severe in all circumstances of the case.”

Assanah, the Appellant, is hoping that the appellate court would reserve and/or set aside the finding of guilt by the jury and quash and set aside his conviction and sentence.