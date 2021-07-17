Man convicted of murdering businesswoman and children blames lawyer, conflict of interest for trial outcome

Advancing that his attorney poorly represented him at a trial which he also contends was unfair, Abishai Caesar who has been sentenced to death for the 2012 murders of Anna Catherina businesswoman Jennifer Persaud and her two sons has filed an appeal.

In a notice of appeal challenging his conviction and sentence which has been lodged with the Guyana Court of Appeal, Caesar, the Appellant, complains of having been poorly represented at the trial, which he describes as unfair.

He cites, too, a “conflict of interest,” while also contending that his sentence was too severe.