Cerebral edema, hypertension given as cause of Berbice cop’s death

Albert Perreira, the Berbice policeman who died after collapsing on Tuesday morning moments after complaining of shortness of breath, died due to a cerebral edema compounded by hypertension, according to an autopsy that was conducted on Friday.

Perreira, 44, of Reid Street, Sheet Anchor Village, collapsed in the hall of his home just around 5.30 am.

The post-mortem examination was done by Dr Vivekanand Brijmohan yesterday.