New Region Six mortuary to be opened next month

The Regional Chairman of Region Six David Armogan on Thursday announced that the government in collaboration with the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) is completing a new mortuary in the compound of the National Psychiatric Hospital.

The new mortuary is expected to come into operation sometime next month, Armogan said, while noting that some improvements are being made on the mortuary at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. “We have a little problem with the mortuary at New Amsterdam Hospital where the hinges of the door have gone bad and we have hired someone to repair those hinges because if you go there you would find some of these doors are braced with wooden structures… The bodies that are there can get into trouble and we don’t want that to happen,” he told a press briefing.