EPA spearheads project to push environmentally-friendlier small-scale gold mining

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a US$34.1 million Biodiversity Mainstreaming project that is expected to improve the environmental management of small-scale gold mining in Guyana.
According to an EPA press statement, the project, titled “Strengthening the enabling framework for biodiversity mainstreaming and mercury reduction in small-scale gold mining operations,” is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and will be implemented within two mining districts in Guyana – Mahdia/Konawaru area in Region Eight and Puruni in Region Seven.