Gov’t mulling use of new software to track COVID-19 vaccination data

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony announced on Wednesday that Guyana has signalled its interest in making use of software developed in India to keep track of the COVID-19 vaccination data.

This was disclosure was made during the minister’s daily COVID-19 briefing, where it was stated that the Government of India has decided to make the software that it has been using to keep records for its vaccination programme, available to countries that wished to make use of it.

It was explained that India has been doing mass vaccinations and to keep track of the amount of persons that have received vaccines on a daily basis, a software called ‘CoWIN’ was developed. “We are very much interested in it because we believe that it would help us to aggregate the numbers of from the different sites,” Anthony said.