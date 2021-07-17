Amerindian Affairs, Labour ministries ink pact to train hinterland youth

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Ministry of Labour on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Agreement for a project to train hinterland youths.
During the signing ceremony, held at the Hinterland Scholarship Dormitory, at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton both stated that they were happy to embark on the project, which is being funded through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ budgetary allocation. The six-month project carries a price tag of $35.7 million, with $39.2 million being the overall amount allocated for the project and other expenses.