Accused found guilty in murders of Anna Catherina businesswoman, sons

Abishai Caesar has been convicted for the 2012 murders of Anna Catherina businesswoman Jennifer Persaud and her two sons, Afridi Bacchus and 18-month-old Jadon Persaud.

Following hours of deliberations, a jury yesterday afternoon found Caesar guilty of the triple-murder, which he carried out during a robbery at the woman’s Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara home between September 21 and September 22, 2012.

It is the second trial the former barber faced, since his first ended in a hung jury back in 2019.