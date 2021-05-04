Man on trial over murder of Anna Catherina businesswoman, two children

The trial of Abishai Caesar for the 2012 murders of Anna Catherina businesswoman Jennifer Persaud and her two sons—Afridi Bacchus and 18-month-old Jadon Persaud is currently underway before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

The former barber is accused of killing the trio between September 21st and September 22nd, 2012 at their Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara home which also housed a rum and grocery shop owned by Persaud.

The prosecution’s case led by State Counsel Lisa Cave, is that Caesar, who was the woman’s neighbour, had gone over to her place to rob her, during which he killed all three of them.