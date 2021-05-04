Man for retrial over murder of fellow Mazaruni Prison inmate

With a jury unable to arrive at consensus, Akeem Edwards now faces a retrial over the 2014 murder of fellow inmate Teon Smith, whom he is alleged to have stabbed during an argument at the Mazaruni Prison.

Following hours of deliberations yesterday afternoon, the foreman reported that the panel was deadlocked and hung in a proportion of 11 to 1 in favour of a conviction.

Justice Navindra Singh who presided over the trial at the High Court in Suddie, Essequibo, declared a mistrial and informed Edwards that he would have to remain in custody to await a fresh trial.