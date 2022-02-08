Convict gets 47 years for killing fellow prison inmate

Repeat offender Akeem Edwards, who stabbed and killed fellow inmate Theon Smith during an argument at the Mazaruni Prison in 2014, was yesterday sentenced to 47 years in prison by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

A jury had convicted Edwards of the capital offence last December, but his sentencing had been deferred for a probation report.

According to the report from Senior Probation and Social Services Officer Orlene Sumner-Forrester, the now 32-year-old Edwards lost his father at age 11 and his mother at age 16, and had been left to fend for himself.