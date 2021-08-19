Appeal hearing set for man convicted of raping girl

The appeal hearing of septuagenarian Michael Abrams who back in 2017 was sentenced to two life sentences after a jury convicted him of raping and sodomizing an eight-year-old girl, is set to be called on Monday August 23rd.

Abrams who began abusing the child at the age of six is of the view that not only was his verdict “unreasonable,” but that the sentence imposed against him was “manifestly excessive.” He wants the Court to set aside his conviction and sentence.

In his application before the Guyana Court of Appeal, he argues among other things that the trial judge failed to put his defence to the jury “fairly and /or adequately or at all” which he says resulted in a miscarriage of justice.