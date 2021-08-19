Police intercept man with cannabis at La Grange roadblock

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for possession of cannabis after being intercepted at a roadblock on La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara, while travelling on a bus. The suspect was found with 234 grams of cannabis which was in a haversack he was carrying.
According to a police report, at about 12:30 pm on Tuesday, ranks acting on a tip-off, set up the roadblock and awaited the bus. When the bus was stopped, the suspect was observed to be carrying a red bulky haversack for which he claimed ownership.