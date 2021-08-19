E-Networks to extend fibre optic submarine cable to Suriname

E-Networks has been granted permission by the Guyana Government to connect its fibre optic submarine cable to Suriname to provide for redundancy here.
A notice on the Official Gazette of Guyana website states that Prime Minister Mark Phillips on behalf of the Government has amended the telecommunications licence issued on October 5th 2020, to E-Networks. The licence was amended to grant permission to E-Networks Inc. to land, install and operate a fibre optic submarine cable that will connect Guyana to Suriname for the provision of redundant connectivity here.