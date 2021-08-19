Onderneeming woman, 49, held over ganja

A 49-year-old woman is currently in police custody after she was found in possession of narcotics following a search carried out at her residence at Onderneeming, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Police have since lodged the cannabis found along with a quantity of cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of the cannabis.

According to police report, at about 10:20 am on Tuesday, a party of policemen went to the residence of the woman where they contacted her before conducting a search of the house in her presence. A quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis and a sum of $54,730 were discovered.

The suspect was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested then taken to La Grange Police Station where the narcotics was weighed in her presence. It amounted to 459 grams.

She was further cautioned during which time she alleged that the cannabis was given to her by someone.