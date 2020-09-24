East St resident charged with possession of cannabis

A resident of East Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, was on Tuesday arrested and charged with possession of a quantity of narcotics suspected to be cannabis.
According to a Police press release yesterday, at about 11:30 hrs, ranks from the Narcotics Branch, on an intelligence-led operation went to East Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown at the home of a forty-four- year old male who was contacted and informed by the officer in-charge of the information received and that a search of his premises was required, to which he complied.