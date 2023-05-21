McDoom man pleads guilty to possession of narcotics

A thirty-year-old construction worker has pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of narcotics.
Thirty-year-old Dave Brimmer, of Lot 50 Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara appeared before Chief Magistrate Sherdel-Isaacs Marcus in the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court on Friday where he admitted to the offence and was remanded to prison until June 05.
The charge against Brimmer stated that on May 12, at Lot 50 Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara, he had in his possession 468 grams of suspected cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.