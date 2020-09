Hunt on for prisoner who fled from Lusignan jail

A hunt is underway for remanded prisoner Leroy Graham, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed that Graham, 21, of Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) made good his escape at approximately 1.30 am by scaling the southern fence of the facility.

Graham was admitted to prison on August 20, 2020 after he was charged with armed robbery.