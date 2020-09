Nurses attached to the Linden Hospital Complex yesterday staged a demonstration outside of the hospital to demand a COVID-19 risk allowance and more personal protective equipment (PPE).

They also demanded to know why they were not yet paid since the official pay-day was scheduled for Tuesday.

In a video seen on Facebook, several nurses were heard chanting, “Nurses need risk allowance! Nurses need risk allowance! Essential workers, essential pay! Essential workers, essential pay!”