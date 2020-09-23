St Joseph Mercy celebrating 75th anniversary

The St Joseph Mercy Hospital is observing its 75th anniversary.

A statement today from the hospital follows:

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, September 23, 2020: The St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) held a special dedication ceremony and Mass on September 21 to commemorate the hospital’s 75th anniversary and also to recognise the Roman Catholic Sisters of Mercy for their phenomenal contribution to the hospital.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the foundation of the Sisters of Mercy order in Guyana, and one of the nuns’ most remarkable and valued achievements has been the establishment of SJMH, which grew and flourished under their caring and prudent guidance.

The Mass was celebrated by His Lordship Bishop Francis Alleyne, Bishop of Georgetown, who was assisted by Monsignor Terrence Montrose of the Diocese of Georgetown.

On the achievement of SJMH’s 75th anniversary, Head of the Sisters of Mercy in Guyana, Sister Julie Matthews congratulated the Board, management and staff for continuing to provide excellent health care services in Guyana, reinforcing the hospital’s reputation as a premier medical institution.

“Mercy’s presence continues in times when they are good, but most of all in times when there is trouble and in areas where people fear death,” she said, noting that the Sisters of Mercy have helped in fights against cholera, HIV/AIDs and continue to play its part in tacking the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that the SJMH COVID-19 health facility was a collaborative project between His Lordship Bishop Francis and the Sisters of Mercy.

In particular, Sister Julie commended the SJMH Board, the Bishop and her lay colleagues for their longstanding and commendable support for the work of the Sisters of Mercy in Guyana.

Associate Administrator (Clinical) at the SJMH, Mr. Terry Mohamed said the institution continues to fulfill its missionary mandate to provide charitable services, which include a mobile clinic that provides medical support services at six locations nationwide.

He noted that during its 75 years of exemplary service to the nation, the SJMH progressively expanded and improved the range, quality and delivery of medical services. Foremost among these are excellent Maternity/Delivery Care, Modern Orthopedic Procedures such as total hip and knee surgeries, brain surgery, kidney transplants, laparoscopic procedures and Upper and Lower Endoscopies.

The hospital also has a well-equipped and meticulously-managed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24-hour Emergency Room Services staffed by well-trained doctors, reliable laboratory, X-Ray and Ultrasound Services, plus an up-to-date Pharmacy and Audiometry service, Mr. Mohamed said.

He added that the Resident Care centre was opened in 2016 and is now home to 35 elderly persons. The property for the centre was donated by the Sisters of Mercy.

Chief Executive Officer of SJMH, Mr. Enoch Gaskin said the hospital grew from strength to strength and is now firmly entrenched as a prized national institution.

“And, even in the circumstances in which we are celebrating this 75th anniversary…this pandemic, we have shown our mettle – so we have been told – and have been recognised nationally as a leader at this time,” Mr. Gaskin said.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the SJMH, Mrs. Deborrah Ramsay gave a history of the presence of the Sisters of Mercy in Guyana, noting that they came here in 1895 and gave their service to Hansen’s Disease patients, schools in Georgetown, Mabaruma, other areas, and also orphanages.

She said that there was great joy when the Sisters of Mercy was granted permission to manage the hospital, which was incorporated on September 20, 1944. They immediately started working on the School of Nursing and in early 1945 this was up and running to meet the official beginning of St Joseph Mercy Hospital in September that year.

The high point of the dedication ceremony was the unveiling of a majestic Commemorative Monument, which was prominently positioned in the newly-established ‘Serenity Gardens’ at SJMH. Fittingly, the monument was graciously unveiled by Sister Julie.

The Serenity Garden was established through the kind-hearted sponsorship of several benefactors who appreciate the outstanding work of the Sisters of Mercy in Guyana. Among these were, Francesca Pires of Caribbean Chemicals Ltd, Republic Bank, KD Enterprises, Farfan and Mendes, Camile Chee Awai, and Orlando and Oshana Rogers.

The SJMH was the dream of the Spirit of the Sword Movement which saw the need for a top quality health care facility operated by religious Sisters in Guyana.

About the Monument

The Commemorative Monument was designed by Mr. Bernard Ramsay and features a double heart with a burning flame at its apex. The outer heart is symbolic of the selfless service given by the Sisters of Mercy to SJMH from its inception. The inner heart represents the deeper spiritual and unconditional love and dedication with which they served the hospital and the Guyanese community in general. The burning flame is a symbol of eternal commitment that continues to inspire the dedicated service of the SJMH. The heart is mounted on a solid case, granite-clad base with its four sides pointed together, pointing in an upward direction in honor of the Sisters of Mercy along with those who we must never forget for their fine service, strength, wisdom, and vision which they have given to this iconic institution over many years. The location of the monument is deliberately placed at the eastern end of the Serenity garden to mark the position of the rising sun which gives hope and enlightenment for each new day.