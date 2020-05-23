St. Joseph Mercy launches $20M COVID-19 testing and treatment centre

The St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) yesterday announced its launch of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing and treatment facility at the St. Paul Retreat Centre at Vryheid’s Lust, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The new “COVID-19 Testing, Treatment and Isolation Centre” meets all national criteria for such a facility and was licensed by Guyana’s Ministry of Public Health after a stringent inspection of the premises and evaluation of the services offered, the a hospital said in a statement yesterday.

The hospital noted that it spent GY$20 million to develop the centre as an all-inclusive COVID-19 facility that embraces the unique needs, challenges and circumstances of patients, and gives them the opportunity to get testing and treatment.