Guyana to benefit from UK COVID-19 aid to PAHO

Guyana is among eight Caribbean countries that are to benefit from a United Kingdom £3 million (USD $3.8 million) contribution to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and mitigate its impact in the region.

PAHO yesterday said the financial contribution from the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) is in addition to the US$9.9 million already provided by the UK Government via the World Health Organization (WHO) allocations to support PAHO’s response strategy to COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean as outlined in its Donor Appeal.

In a press release, it noted that the funds will assist Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to access critical medical equipment and other urgent supplies for the immediate health response to COVID-19.