Orealla, Siparuta still feeling squeeze from COVID-19 measures, toshao says

Current COVID-19 measures have taken a severe toll on the economies of the indigenous communities of Orealla and Siparuta, according to Toshao Carl Peneux.

The measures instituted to prevent the spread of the virus have forced the toshao and his council to take necessary steps to provide for the more than 300 households belonging to the villages.

With the two communities situated more than five hours from the mainland on the Corentyne River, most of their shopping and trading is done at Corriverton.