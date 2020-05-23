PPP/C’s Neendkumar among two charged over Foreign Ministry protest

The former Director of Sport is one of two persons who were released on $25,000 bail each on Thursday after they were charged with breaching the COVID-19 measures during a People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) protest last Saturday morning.

Neendkumar and a juvenile were accused of “hosting a meeting of a fraternal civic organisation” in breach of section 2 (l) of the restriction on social activities set out in the COVID-19 emergency measures.

They both denied the charge when they appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.