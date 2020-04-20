Eureka Labs to take samples for overseas COVID-19 testing

Some private medical facilities have begun to invest in the necessary infrastructure to offer testing services for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) following government’s green light.

Starting from tomorrow, private laboratory, Eureka Labs will begin offering the test to persons, who would have displayed symptoms of the virus. The cost for the test is pegged at $25,000.

Two Saturdays ago, de facto Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo announced that the caretaker government has granted permission to private health facilities to conduct testing for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and to treat confirmed cases.