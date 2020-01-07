Guyana News

St Joseph Mercy launches branded medications

From left are Chief Pharmacist and Pharmacy Manager at SJMH, LeAndre Charles; Managing Director of Chirosyn Discovery, Tarlika Persaud; Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SJMH, Deborrah Ramsay and the institution’s Chief Executive Officer, Enoch Gaskin after announcing the launch of the branded medications. (SJMH photo)
From left are Chief Pharmacist and Pharmacy Manager at SJMH, LeAndre Charles; Managing Director of Chirosyn Discovery, Tarlika Persaud; Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SJMH, Deborrah Ramsay and the institution’s Chief Executive Officer, Enoch Gaskin after announcing the launch of the branded medications. (SJMH photo)
By

The St Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) is now offering medications under its own brand name.

A release yesterday from the hospital said that Deputy Chief Executive Officer,  Deborrah Ramsay disclosed that the institution has begun the year of its 75th Anniversary by launching SJMH-branded paracetamol and low-dose aspirin tablets, and will move to include other drugs. Next on the list is a cough syrup.

Ramsay said that when she began her tenure at the hospital she thought that the then 70-year-old institution could raise the level of its service to patients even further by having its own branded drugs. To this end, she enlisted the hospital’s Pharmacy Manager/ Chief Pharmacist, LeAndre Charles to find out how this could be achieved.