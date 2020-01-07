St Joseph Mercy launches branded medications

The St Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) is now offering medications under its own brand name.

A release yesterday from the hospital said that Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deborrah Ramsay disclosed that the institution has begun the year of its 75th Anniversary by launching SJMH-branded paracetamol and low-dose aspirin tablets, and will move to include other drugs. Next on the list is a cough syrup.

Ramsay said that when she began her tenure at the hospital she thought that the then 70-year-old institution could raise the level of its service to patients even further by having its own branded drugs. To this end, she enlisted the hospital’s Pharmacy Manager/ Chief Pharmacist, LeAndre Charles to find out how this could be achieved.