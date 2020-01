A cattle farmer was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Black Bush rice farmer, Chanderpaul Navin Dhuman.

However, the second suspect who is accused of assaulting Dhuman during the attack is yet to face any charges.

Bertram Ramnauth, 33, of Lot 88 Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he was charged with murdering Dhuman between 30th December, 2019 and 1st January, 2020.