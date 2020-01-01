Black Bush rice farmer succumbs after struck in head with iron bar

A Johanna North, Black Bush Polder rice farmer succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital this morning to injuries he sustained after he was struck in his head with an iron bar during a beating by two villagers on Monday.

Dead is Navin Dhuman, also known as “Jack”, 35, of Lot 28 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder. Stabroek News was told, that the two persons are in custody assisting with the investigation.

According to Dhuman’s mother, Indranie Ramjanam, her son left home on Monday afternoon and headed out of their street to inform a resident that their cattle had destroyed his rice.

“He go complain to them and like them argue. Me hear them cuff he up and he cuff them back and pick he bicycle and ride away but them take them motorbike and ride behind he and one lash he down with an iron bar and one kick he up”.

An injured Dhuman reportedly got up and rushed to a friend’s house seeking refuge until his relatives were informed. “He bicycle and so left in the drain and bare blood on the road”.

Dhuman was rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital afterwhich he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and subsequently to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed.

According to his mother, he suffered major brain injuries and internal haemorrhaging.

The distraught woman relayed that Dhuman resided with his wife and four children. She said he was an extremely quiet person, as she began crying.

The police are continuing the investigation, while a post mortem examination is expected to be done later this week.