Bengal Farm man demands justice after attacked by duo

A Corentyne farmer who was attacked by two men on Saturday midday at the Number 43 entrance to Black Bush Polder is seeking justice as police have failed to make any arrest to date in the matter.

Motielall Dhuman, 48, a rice farmer of Bengal Farm, sustained injuries to his eye and lacerations to his head and shoulder. He is currently nursing nine stitches in the region of his left eye. His wife, Ravina Basil, a teacher, relayed that he is unable to work “and he eye na open right now.”

The woman said that their life is at a standstill as she has to now take care of her husband in addition to their three children.