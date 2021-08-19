From early feedback, parents happy to have children vaccinated – Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday stated that from preliminary information received, parents are happy to have the COVID-19 vaccine for their children.

This was stated during the Minister’s daily COVID-19 update, where he disclosed that the ministry has been working to procure vaccines to cover children between ages 12 and 18 and that those vaccines will be in the country soon. Upon their arrival, the authorities will be working to roll out those vaccines especially to schoolchildren.

“We have been working really hard to get Pfizer’s vaccine here and once those vaccines come in, our intention is to administer it to children between the ages of 12-18,” he underlined, adding that the vaccine has been proven to be very safe and effective for children in that age category.