Health care workers, other high risk groups to be given priority for COVID-19 vaccines – Anthony

As government continues engagements to procure approved COVID-19 vaccines, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has signalled that priority for access would be given to health care workers, persons with pre-existing conditions and other persons vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly.

Speaking during a COVID-19 update yesterday, Anthony noted that Guyana has been in discussion with several countries and organisations to procure a vaccine once one is approved. However, only 20% of Guyana’s population will be able to get access to an approved COVID-19 vaccine in the initial stages, so they would need to figure out which categories of persons will need to be vaccinated.