Woman held for smuggling ganja in papayas at NA prison

A 23-year-old woman was yesterday afternoon arrested while on a visit to take food for an inmate at the New Amsterdam Prison after it was discovered that she had concealed 192 grams of cannabis in two papayas.

According to a police report, at about 2:28 pm yesterday, a search found five parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in the fruits.

The matter was reported to the Central Police Station and the suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. The narcotics were handed over to the police at the mentioned police station. The cannabis was weighed in the suspect’s presence. It amounted to 192 grams.

The suspect remains in custody pending charges.