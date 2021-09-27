Woman held with cannabis at Fort Wellington

Police on Saturday arrested a female passenger on a bus which was driving along the Fort Wellington Public Road, Berbice after she was found in possession of 2721.5 grams of cannabis.

The woman has since alleged that the bag containing the cannabis was given to her by a man who was in the company of a female police officer.

According to the police, ranks who were on roadblock duties at about 3:35 pm at Fort Wellington stopped a minibus and a search was carried out on the 39-year-old suspect. Ranks discovered three wrapped parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in the woman’s travelling bag.