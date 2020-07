Rosignol man sentenced to four years over narcotics

A Rosignol, West Bank Berbice man was yesterday sentenced to four years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a possession of narcotics charge.

Victor Kippins, 48, a labourer of Lot 9 Hosannah Street, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, yesterday appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, where the charge was read to him.

He is accused of having in his possession 139 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.