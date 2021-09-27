Arson destroyed building, cars in Vigilance Police Station compound

The Guyana Fire Service has concluded that the blaze which destroyed a house and two vehicles in the Vigilance Police Station Compound, East Coast Demerara last Tuesday was the work of arson.

Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo told Stabroek News last evening that their investigation pointed to arson. He said that about 2:24 am last Tuesday, a call was made to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reporting a fire. The fire, he said, took approximately four hours to extinguish.

Witnesses, Edoo said, reported that the fire was first seen under the two vehicles which were parked under the house that was gutted.

The GFS pleaded with citizens to call their toll free number #912 as soon as they detect a fire.