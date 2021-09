Dissatisfied that the Guyana Court of Appeal affirmed a 23-year sentence imposed upon him by a High Court judge for the rape and vicious beating of a woman, Calvin Ramcharran has appealed all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

His challenge is set to come up for hearing before the Trinidad-based court of last resort on October 12th.

By a majority of 11 to 1, a jury back in 2015 found Ramcharran guilty as charged of the 2012 rape of the woman whom he also beat during the act.