Onderneeming/Red Lock to get police outpost

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has told residents of Onderneeming that their community will soon be getting a police outpost.

His announcement came after residents of Onderneeming complained that there has been an increase in crimes in their communities. Edghill said during his interactions with residents that the issue of crime was a serious one and it was decided that the Government will be presenting vehicles to help in crime-fighting. He said government will establish an outpost in the Onderneeming and Red Lock area; the outpost will monitor all activities occurring in the backlands of the Essequibo Coast. There will also be an increased presence of police in the backlands in the upcoming months.