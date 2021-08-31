Pastry vendor shot dead during robbery at Onderneeming Sandpit

A business trip ended tragically for a popular pastry vendor when he was shot dead during a robbery at Onderneeming Sandpit, Essequibo Coast on Sunday evening.

Dead is 39-year-old Shawn Albert aka Dexter and `Rastaman’ formerly of Wismar, Linden, and Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, the incident occurred around 6.45 pm at Onderneeming Sandpit, Region Two. Albert and a nineteen-year-old salesman, Decklon Lee of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden were selling pastries and other products in a minibus when they were attacked by two masked men.