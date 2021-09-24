Suspects in murder of pastry vendor placed on bail

The two suspects who were arrested in relation to the murder of pastry vendor, Shawn Albert during an anti-crime operation in Region Two last week have been released on station bail.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who said that the suspects are required to report to the police as the investigation continues.

Albert was shot around 18:43hrs on August 30 at Onderneeming Sandpit, Region Two. The father of one hailed from Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. He was a driver/salesman attached to Lin’s Bakery located on South Road, Georgetown.