Linden pastry vendor shot dead in robbery at Onderneeming

A business trip ended tragically for a pastry vendor when he was shot and robbed at Onderneeming Sandpit last night.

Dead is 39-year old Dexter Prince aka `Rastaman’ of Wismar, Linden.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, the incident occurred around 8 pm at Onderneeming Sandpit. Prince along with a salesman, were selling pastries and other products in a minibus when they were attacked by two masked men. One of the men had a shot gun. The bandit then approached the men demanding cash but the salesman put up a fight. Prince who was driving the minibus at the time was shot in the process, lost control and slammed into an electrical pole.

The men then escaped with $70,000 from the salesman. Prince was a father of one. Residents heard the noise and immediately rushed to the scene where Prince was found lying helpless.

“We heard the three gunshots, loud but weren’t sure what it was but when we heard the screaming we rushed out but then we saw the bus slammed into the pole and the salesman was there,” an eyewitness said.