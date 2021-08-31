Murder charge read to Lindener in case of man who tried to protect woman

A Lindener was yesterday charged with murder after the man he chopped succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.
Rochino Maison of Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, appeared via Zoom before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he was read the indictable charge. It is alleged that on August 5, at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, he murdered Keno Griffith, also known as `Tuckey’, a 36-year-old labourer, of Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden. He was remanded until October 4.