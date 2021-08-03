Guyana News

Linden man who was chopped while rescuing woman succumbs

Keno Griffith
Keno Griffith, who was chopped in his head and arm on Monday after he tried to rescue a woman from her aggressor, yesterday succumbed to his injuries.

Griffith, also known as `Tuckey’, a 36-year-old labourer, of Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden died at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police had said that the 26-year-old suspect, Rochino Maison, who has since been charged and remanded on an attempted murder charge, and a female resident of the community had a misunderstanding, during which he squeezed her breasts and she spat on him.